Rashid Engineer

Former J&K MLA Rashid Engineer arrested in terror funding case, sent to 4 days NIA custody

Engineer was produced before Duty Magistrate Dharmender Singh, who sent him to four days NIA custody after the agency pushed for his 10 days remand.

NEW DELHI: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) has arrested former Jammu and Kashmir legislator Rashid Engineer in connection with a terror-funding case.

The apex anti-terror probe agency had questioned Rashid in connection with a case related to the terror funding activities in Kashmir in 2017.

Engineer was produced before Duty Magistrate Dharmender Singh at the Patiala House Court, which sent him to four days NIA custody after the agency pushed for his 10 days remand.

He will now be produced before the court on August 14.

Live TV

Engineer is accused of taking money from Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali. 

Several separatist leaders, including Shabbir Shah, Masrat Alam and Asiya Andrabi, are already in judicial custody in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.

Rashid Engineerformer J&K MLATerror Funding CaseNIA
