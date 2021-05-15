Jammu and Kashmir extends curfew till May 24 amid COVID-19 surge

Srinagar: Office of Lieutenant Governor Jammu Kashmir extend the ongoing Corona Curfew by a week – effective from May 17 to May 24 – across all the twenty districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Announcing the decision DIPR on its official Twitter Handle wrote; The Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 7 am on Monday (May 17) is extended further till 7 am on Monday, 24/5/21.”

"The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services", it concluded.

On April 29, the Jammu and Kashmir government imposed a curfew in 11 districts to curb down the surge in COVID-19 cases. This lockdown was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day till May 17.

