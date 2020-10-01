Lance Naik killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K’s Krishna Ghati sector

SRINAGAR: An Indian Army jawan was martyred in ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir’s Krishna Ghati sector, reports said on Thursday.

According to reports, the fresh incident of ceasefire violation was reported in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district at around 20.30 hours, today.

The unprovoked and indiscriminate firing by the Pakistani side evoked a sharp response from the Indian Army, which is giving a befitting reply to the enemy.

“Lance Naik Karnail Singh lost his life in an incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Krishna Ghati Sector last night,” Lt Colonel Devender Anand, the Defence PRO, Jammu, said in a statement.

General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps and all ranks paid their tributes to the deceased soldier and offered condolences to his family.

Earlier in the evening, Pakistani troops had initiated the ceasefire violation in the Mankote sector Poonch.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has been violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by India and Pakistan in 1999.

A total of 24 civilians were killed and over 100 injured in more than 3,186 ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC so far this year.

Thousands of people living in villages close to the LoC are living life on the edge as shelling from across the border endangers their lives, livelihood and agricultural activities.