Nadeem Abrar, top LeT commander involved in several attacks, nabbed in J&K

Srinagar: In a big jolt to the Pakistan-sponsored terror network in the Kashmir Valley, the security forces on Monday nabbed top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Nadeem Abrar, who is believed to be involved in several attacks on the armed forces and civilians in Kashmir.

"Top LeT commander Nadeem Abrar arrested. He was involved in several killings. Big success for us," IGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

While Kumar did not give any details about the arrest, sources said security forces arrested Abrar and another suspect at a checkpoint at Parimpora on the outskirts of the city.

Sources said that Nadeem Abrar, a resident of Budgam, was arrested from an Alto car near Ansari Toyato Crossing near Parimpora, Srinagar.

Abrar, according to the sources, was travelling in an Alto car bearing number JK 05E 5646 along with another terrorist when he was intercepted by the security forces.

The operation was carried out by the joint teams of Srinagar Police and Jammu and Kashmir's elite Special Operations Group at the National Highway Crossing, Parimpora.

The security forces recovered a pistol and a grenade from the possession of the duo.

According to police, Abrar was involved in the killing of three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel at Lawaypora earlier this year. He is a close aide of top LeT commander Yousuf Kantru and reportedly involved in many killings.

