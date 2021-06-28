हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nadeem Abrar

Nadeem Abrar, top LeT commander involved in several attacks, nabbed in J&K

According to police, Abrar was involved in the killing of three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel at Lawaypora earlier this year.

Nadeem Abrar, top LeT commander involved in several attacks, nabbed in J&amp;K
Image Credit: ANI/Twitter

Srinagar: In a big jolt to the Pakistan-sponsored terror network in the Kashmir Valley, the security forces on Monday nabbed top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Nadeem Abrar, who is believed to be involved in several attacks on the armed forces and civilians in Kashmir.

"Top LeT commander Nadeem Abrar arrested. He was involved in several killings. Big success for us," IGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

 

 

While Kumar did not give any details about the arrest, sources said security forces arrested Abrar and another suspect at a checkpoint at Parimpora on the outskirts of the city.

 

Sources said that Nadeem Abrar, a resident of Budgam, was arrested from an Alto car near Ansari Toyato Crossing near Parimpora, Srinagar. 

Abrar, according to the sources, was travelling in an Alto car bearing number JK 05E 5646 along with another terrorist when he was intercepted by the security forces.

The operation was carried out by the joint teams of Srinagar Police and Jammu and Kashmir's elite Special Operations Group at the National Highway Crossing, Parimpora.

The security forces recovered a pistol and a grenade from the possession of the duo. 

According to police, Abrar was involved in the killing of three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel at Lawaypora earlier this year. He is a close aide of top LeT commander Yousuf Kantru and reportedly involved in many killings.

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nadeem AbrarLeTLashkar-e-TaibaJammu and KashmirIndian Army
Next
Story

Encounter begins between terrorists, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Parimpora

Must Watch

PT10M21S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, June 28, 2021