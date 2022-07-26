SRINAGAR: In big action against National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a supplementary charge sheet in the J&K Cricket Association Fund scam. According to reports, the central agency filed the chargesheet against the NC chief and four others in connection with the case.

The Supplementary charge sheet was filed under PMLA, 2002 before the Special PMLA Court, Srinagar against NC chief Farooq Abdullah, Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, Mir Manzoor Ghazanfer & Others on 4th June. Court has taken cognizance of the complaint and issued notices to the accused persons for appearance before the Court on 27th August, the ED said in a statement.

The case relates to the siphoning-off of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) funds by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties including those of office bearers of JKCA and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts.

ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of chargesheet filed by CBI on 11.07.2018 against office bearers of JKCA in case FIR no. RC-5(S)/2015/SCU.V/SC. II/CBI/New Delhi dated 21.09.2015 against 06 office bearers of JKCA for the offences under section 120-B, 406 & 409 of Ranveer Penal Code (RPC) pari-materia to sections 120-B, 406 & 409 of IPC for wrongful loss to JKCA and corresponding wrongful gain to the accused persons to the tune of Rs 43.69 Crore.

The quantum of proceeds of crime identified by ED in this case so far, is Rs. 51.90 Crore out of which assets worth Rs 21.55 Crore have been attached by ED. Earlier, the ED had arrested Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, the then Treasurer of JKCA, on 04.09.2019 and a Prosecution Complaint was filed on 01.11.2019 against him, in which trial is in progress.