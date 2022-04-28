SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah has hit out at the Centre saying, “only Muslims are being targeted in this country for political gains and creating hate against the religion.”

The NC leader said that we have been told not to use loudspeakers in the mosque, not to sell Hallal meat, not to wear Hijab and it goes on. Omar asked when Muslims aren't objecting to others' religion or lifestyles of other people why are only Muslims being targeted in the country?.

Omar Abdullah said this in response to the hijab order by a school in Baramulla. The NC leader said like Karnataka, now these people (referring to BJP) want to create trouble in Jammu and Kashmir for political gains.

“Hijab is our basic right and nobody should interfere in someone's religious matters,” he said adding "this is not India with Jammu and Kashmir has done accession, if we're told this will happen in this country may be our decision would've been different."

Omar also alleged that in the holy month of Ramadan the unusual power cuts are done delectably to irritate common Kashmiri peoples.

He said, “it seems that we are deliberately being irritated.” “I wonder why power remains on during the rest of the hours during day and night but not at the time of Sehri and Iftar. You wake to have Sehri, there is no electricity and the same is the case when you have Iftar. There is no electricity during Taraweeh prayers and when prayers are over, electricity is restored,” he said, “it seems to be a deliberate attempt to disturb the people of Kashmir.”

Omar also slammed the national media for the biased coverage of stories about homes of Muslims being bulldozed by the governments in BJP-ruled states.

How do you think we feel when houses of Muslims are demolished by bulldozers and TV anchors say "there will be a shortage of bulldozers soon, we will have to import more of them"...? People who we expect to be impartial, take a partial position: Omar Abdullah, National Conference pic.twitter.com/6KDWxhWZND — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2022

Further, on the political scenario, the National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah suggested that the PAGD should contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir jointly to keep away BJP and its A&B teams.

He said, “This is my opinion. If someone asks me, I suggest PAGD should go together in the polls ahead to keep BJP and its A & B teams away,” he added that though it was his opinion, the final decision lies with the PAGD itself.

Omar told this to reporters on the sidelines of the youth convention of the National Conference at Party headquarters in Srinagar.