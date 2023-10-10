trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673217
SHOPIAN ENCOUNTER; JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Security Forces Avenge Killing Of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma, Gun Down Two Lashkar Terrorists In Shopian Encounter; Search Operation Underway

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said one of the two slain terrorists was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit late Sanjay Sharma earlier this year in February.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 08:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
SRINAGAR: In a major breakthrough, the security forces on Tuesday killed two local terrorists associated with the banned terror outfit Lashkar-E-Taiaba during an encounter in Shopian. According to ADGP Vijay Kumar, one of the two slain terrorists has been identified as Abrar who was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma.

Calling the encounter a big success against Pakistan-backed terrorists, the J&K police said, "Two local terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-i-Taiba were killed in the night-long anti-terror operation at Ashipora village of Shopian district in South Kashmir." 

 

 

Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar identified the slain terrorists as Morifat Maqbool and Jazim Farooq @ Abrar of LeT. 

He added Abrar was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit late Sanjay Sharma. Sanjay was killed earlier this year on February 23 outside his home in Achan village of Pulwama where he was working as ATM security guard at Jammu And Kashmir Bank in its village branch. 

This is the third anti-terror operation held in South Kashmir in the last one month with 6 terrorists being eliminated in those operations. Security forces have almost killed 54 terrorists this year among them mostly were foreigners. 

