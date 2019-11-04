Terrorist hideout busted in orchard in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

New Delhi: In a joint search by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces on Monday, a terrorist hideout was unearthed and destroyed in Sopore orchard. However, no arrest was made during the operation.

The terrorist, identified as Sajad Hyder of Lashkar Toiba of Sopore, had been using the Orchard, belonging to his uncle as a hiding place. As per reports, Hyder also used to bring and train new recruits at the orchard before giving them terrorist ranks.

Notably, one of his new recruits was recently nabbed by the police in Jammu and Kashmir.