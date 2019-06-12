3 CRPF jawans dead, 3 others injured in terror attack in J&K's Anantnag; 1 terrorist shot dead

SRINAGAR: Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died after terrorists attacked security forces at KP road in south Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday evening. Three others including a local woman and a Jammu and Kashmir Station House Officer (SHO) are critically injured. A terrorist has been shot dead by forces in the exchange of fire. Heavy firing is currently underway.

Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Al-Umar Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack took place at near Oxford School in Chee Gali near General Bus Stand in Anantnag. Two vehicle-borne terrorists, in masks, fired on the troops of B/116Bn deployed for L/O duty.

Anantnag Police Station SHO Arshad Ahmed is critically injured and has been shifted to a hospital in Srinagar, reported news agency PTI. Others have been shifted to Janglat Mandi Hospital in Anantnag.

The entire area has been cordoned off. Security re-inforcement has reached the zone.

On 14 February 2019, at least 40 CRPF jawans were killed after a vehicle-borne suicide bomber attacked on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama. The terrorist attack was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.