Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam

Inspector-General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the slain duo were locals and affiliated with the LeT. He said they were involved in several terror crimes. 

Srinagar: Two terrorists belonging to Pakistan-supported terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Inspector-General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the slain duo were locals and affiliated with the LeT. He said they were involved in several terror crimes. 

A police official monitoring the operation said the joint team of forces, on a specific input of presence of terrorists in the area, had laid a cordon and search operation in Okay village of Kulgam district which turned into an encounter.

Two slain terrorists were killed in the exchange of firing with the security forces, the official said. It’s the third encounter in the last 24 hours in Kashmir.

In two separate encounters in Srinagar’s Shalimar area, the security forces had killed two terrorists belonging to LeT.

