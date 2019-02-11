हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand

At least 40 students fall ill after consuming 'prasad' at Jharkhand school

An investigation has been initiated into the matter.

At least 40 students fall ill after consuming &#039;prasad&#039; at Jharkhand school
ANI photo

Ranchi: As many as 40 students fell ill at a school in Jharkhand's Lohardaga after consuming 'prasad'. The incident took place on Sunday.

It is a case of food poisoning, the doctor said adding that some of the students are in a critical condition.

"40 children have come here till now, one or two are in critical condition. It is a case of food poisoning, we are treating them accordingly," Doctor SS Khalid, Sadar Hospital said.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

District Education Officer, Lohardaga, Ratan Mahwar said. "The administration is investigating, we will take action against whoever is found guilty. We will get the food sample examined to ascertain the cause."

