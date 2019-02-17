हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Modi inaugurates slew of projects in Jharkhand, says Centre working to uplift all sections of people

The Prime Minister inaugurated three medical college buildings in Hazaribagh, Dumka and Palamu in the state.

ANI photo

Ranchi: Laying the foundation stone of various development projects in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday once again condemned the ghastly Pulwama attack and paid tribute to martyred CRPF jawan Vijay Soren.

Addressing a crowd during the event, PM Modi said that the NDA government has taken several development initiatives in Jharkhand in the past four-and-a-half years for the uplift of all sections of society. The Hazaribagh visit was another occasion to continue the development work, he said.

The Prime Minister inaugurated three medical college buildings in Hazaribagh, Dumka and Palamu in the state.

"Three medical colleges have been inaugurated in Dumka, Palamu and Hazaribag. The state had just three such colleges so far. Now with the addition of three more, students won't have to travel far to study medicine. Also, people can avail medical facilities at ease," he said.

PM Modi, who inaugurated a women's engineering college in Ramgarh, said the institute was the first-of-its-kind in Jharkhand. He also launched a centre of tribal studies at Acharya Vinoba Bhave University in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from PTI)

