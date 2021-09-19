CBSE CTET 2021: Online application starts tomorrow, check exam dates, important details here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to commence the application process for the 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode on Monday (September 20, 2021). CBSE has already announced the schedule for CTET 2021.

As per a statement released by CBSE, the test will be conducted in 20 languages and the exact date for the test will be intimated on the admit card of the candidate. The CTET 2021 will be held from December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022.

CBSE CTET 2021: Important dates

The application process will start on September 20.

The last date for submitting the application is October 19.

CBSE CTET 2021: How to apply

The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through the CTET website- https://ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET 2021: Important documents

Class 10 pass certificate

Class 12 pass certificate

Certificate of highest qualification

Aadhaar Card

Scanned copy of passport size photograph

Scanned copy of the signature

CBSE CTET 2021: Application fees

The application fees for the general and OBC category is Rs 1,000 for only Paper I or II whereas it will be Rs 1,200 for both papers. For ST or SC categories and differently-abled persons, the fees for Paper I or II will be Rs 500 and Rs 600 for both papers.

Meanwhile, the central board has extended the validity of the CTET certificate for a lifetime. Earlier, the validity was seven years. The CBSE's decision taken in accordance to the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) notice.

Live TV