हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CTET 2021

CBSE CTET 2021: Online application starts tomorrow, check exam dates, important details here

As per a statement released by CBSE, the test will be conducted in 20 languages and the exact date for the test will be intimated on the admit card of the candidate. 

CBSE CTET 2021: Online application starts tomorrow, check exam dates, important details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to commence the application process for the 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode on Monday (September 20, 2021). CBSE has already announced the schedule for CTET 2021.

As per a statement released by CBSE, the test will be conducted in 20 languages and the exact date for the test will be intimated on the admit card of the candidate. The CTET 2021 will be held from December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022.

CBSE CTET 2021: Important dates

The application process will start on September 20.  

The last date for submitting the application is October 19.

CBSE CTET 2021: How to apply

The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through the CTET website- https://ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET 2021: Important documents 

  • Class 10 pass certificate
  • Class 12 pass certificate
  • Certificate of highest qualification
  • Aadhaar Card
  • Scanned copy of passport size photograph
  • Scanned copy of the signature 

CBSE CTET 2021: Application fees

The application fees for the general and OBC category is Rs 1,000 for only Paper I or II whereas it will be Rs 1,200 for both papers. For ST or SC categories and differently-abled persons, the fees for Paper I or II will be Rs 500 and Rs 600 for both papers. 

Meanwhile, the central board has extended the validity of the CTET certificate for a lifetime. Earlier, the validity was seven years. The CBSE's decision taken in accordance to the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) notice. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CTET 2021CTETCBSECentral Board for Secondary Educationjob alertCBSE CTET exam 2021CTET exam date
Next
Story

RRC Recruitment 2021: Golden chance for Class 10 passouts! Apply for 3093 posts, check details

Must Watch

PT18M11S

Badi Bahas: Who will be new CM of Punjab?