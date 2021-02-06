Central Railway Recruitment 2021 releases notification for 2532 apprentice posts, know last date, steps to apply

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: The Central Railway Recruitment Cell has invited applications for recruitment to various posts and has released a notification in this regard. A total of 2532 vacancies are available for which the online applications has been invited starting February 6, 2021. Interested candidates can apply for Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on or before March 5, 2021 till 5 PM on RRC Official website of RRC - rrccr.com.

The Central Railway Railway Recruitment Cell has 2532 vacancies available for various locations including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur Solapur and Bhusawal. There are also vacancies under various units such as Carriage and Wagon, Parel Workshop, Mumbai Kalyan Diesel Shed, Manmad Workshop etc.

Central Railway vacancy details:

Mumbai

Carriage & Wagon (Coaching) Wadi Bunder - 258 Posts

Mumbai Kalyan Diesel Shed - 53 Posts

Kurla Diesel Shed - 60 Posts

Sr.DEE (TRS) Kalyan - 179 Posts

Sr.DEE (TRS) Kurla - 192 Posts

Parel Workshop - 418 Posts

Matunga Workshop - 547 Posts

S&T Workshop, Byculla - 60 Posts

Bhusawal

Carriage and Wagon Depot - 122 Posts

Electric Loco Shed, Bhusawal - 80 Posts

Electric Locomotive Workshop - 118 Posts

Manmad Workshop - 51 Posts

TMW Nasik Road - 49 Posts

Pune

Carriage & Wagon Depot - 31 Posts

Diesel Loco Shed - 121 Posts

Nagpur

Electric Loco Shed - 48 Posts

Ajni Carriage & Wagon Depot - 66 Posts

Solapur

Carriage & Wagon Depot - 58 Posts

Kurduwadi Workshop - 21 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Central Railway Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have passed class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training

Age Limit: 15 to 24 years

How to Apply for Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2021 through online mode from February 6-March 5 till 5 pm.

During the submission of the online application, a registration number will be issued to each applicant. Candidates are advised to preserve/note their Registration Number for further stages of engagement process/correspondence with RRC.

Application Fee: Rs 100

Selection process for Central Railway apprentice posts:

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50 per cent aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done.

