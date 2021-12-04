CISF Recruitment: UPSC announces vacancies for 'Assistant Commandants' at upsc.gov.in, check important details here

CISF Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced to hold a Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2022 for filling the vacancies of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The Commission informed that the examination will be held in New Delhi on March 13, 2022.

According to the official notification released on the official website of UPSC (https://upsconline.nic.in), the Examination is restricted to only certain categories of departmental candidates of CISF.

CISF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

The tentative number of vacancies to be filled on the basis of the Examination will be 19 (General-14, SC-03, ST-02).

CISF Recruitment 2021: Criteria

The interested candidates should have completed four years of regular service as on January 1, 2022, in the rank of Sub Inspector (GD)/Inspector (GD) including the period of basic training. The candidate should also have a clean record of service till the issue of the offer of appointment.

CISF Recruitment 2021: How to apply

The candidates are required to fill in the application form online on the UPSC's website (www.upsc.gov.in). The candidates are also needed to send a hard copy of the online-submitted application to the CISF authorities at the following address: Director General, Central Industrial Security Force, 13, CGO Complex, Lodi Road, New Delhi 110003.

CISF Recruitment 2021: Last date

The last date to apply is December 21, 2021.

