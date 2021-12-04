हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CSIR-UGC NET

CSIR-UGC NET June-2021: Registration begins, click here for fees, exam dates, direct link to apply

Candidates can apply for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June-2021 exam through the official site: csirnet.nta.nic.in till January 2, 2022.

CSIR-UGC NET June-2021: Registration begins, click here for fees, exam dates, direct link to apply

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday (December 3) began the application process for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021.  Candidates can apply for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June-2021 exam through the official site: csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021: Important dates

DIRECT LINK FOR REGISTRATION

Last date for online application: January 2, 2022 till 11:50 pm.

Last date of successful fee transaction: January 3, 2022. 

Examination dates: January 29, February 5 and 6, 2022. 

The examination will be conducted in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm in CBT mode and will consist of multiple-choice questions. 

Click Here For Official Notification

Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021: How to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official site of CSIR NET: csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on "joint CSIR-UGC NET June -2021: Fill Registration form here" link available on home page

Step 3: Click on the "New Registration" link and enter the required credentials.

Step 4: After registration, fill up the application form and upload the scanned images of your photograph and signature.

Step 5: Once the images are uploaded, make the fee payment via online mode.

Step 6: Download the application and take a printout for future references.

Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021: Application Fee

The application fee for the General/EWS category is Rs. 1000/- and for OBC(NCL) is Rs. 500/-

Candidates belonging to SC/ST category or Third gender are required to pay Rs. 250/- as application fee.

Candidates falling under the PwD category are exempted from the application fee.
 

Live TV

CSIR-UGC NETCSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021UGC NET 2021competitive exams
