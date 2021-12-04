CSIR-UGC NET June-2021: Registration begins, click here for fees, exam dates, direct link to apply

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday (December 3) began the application process for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021. Candidates can apply for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June-2021 exam through the official site: csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021: Important dates
Last date for online application: January 2, 2022 till 11:50 pm.
Last date of successful fee transaction: January 3, 2022.
Examination dates: January 29, February 5 and 6, 2022.
The examination will be conducted in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm in CBT mode and will consist of multiple-choice questions.
Click Here For Official Notification
Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official site of CSIR NET: csirnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on "joint CSIR-UGC NET June -2021: Fill Registration form here" link available on home page
Step 3: Click on the "New Registration" link and enter the required credentials.
Step 4: After registration, fill up the application form and upload the scanned images of your photograph and signature.
Step 5: Once the images are uploaded, make the fee payment via online mode.
Step 6: Download the application and take a printout for future references.
Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021: Application Fee
The application fee for the General/EWS category is Rs. 1000/- and for OBC(NCL) is Rs. 500/-
Candidates belonging to SC/ST category or Third gender are required to pay Rs. 250/- as application fee.
Candidates falling under the PwD category are exempted from the application fee.