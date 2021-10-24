हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DRDO Recruitment 2021

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice posts on drdo.gov.in, details here

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in. 

New Delhi: The Defence Scientific Information and Documentation Centre (DESIDOC), DRDO has invited applications for Apprentice posts. DESIDOC has issued notification to fill over 21 vacancies in the centre. 

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in. The last date to apply for this recruitment drive is 21 days from the date of advertisement in employment news. Candidates must note that they are required to submit their applications online. 

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Library and Information Science- 12 Posts

Computer Science- 9 Posts

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria 

The interested candidates can check the educational qualification requirements and age limit through the detailed notification available here

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview after being shortlisted on a merit basis (percentage/ marks of essential qualification). The Director DESIDOC has set up a board that will go through the applications, and shortlist the candidates as per selection criteria. Only selected candidates will be informed through an offer letter. 

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Other details

Candidates must note that those individuals who have already undergone apprenticeship training in any institute/ organization are not eligible to apply. Additionally, only those who have passed out in 2019 or later can apply. 

