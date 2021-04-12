DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for these posts as last date nearing, check details here

New Delhi: The application process for recruitment to several posts at Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is closing on April 14.

Eligible and interested candidates must hurry up and apply on DSSSB's official website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in on or before the closing date. The application process had started on March 15, 2021.

DSSSB has invited online applications for 1809 posts including TGT, Special Educator (Primary), Assistant Grade-ll, Junior Stenographer, Technical Assistant, Lab Attendant, Assistant Chemist, Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, Draftsman, Personal Assistant, Pharmacist, Assistant Director, Scientific Assistant, Security Supervisor, Assistant Foreman, Carpenter II Class, Assistant Filter supervisor, and Programmer.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have passed Class 10 and in addition, must have done a diploma in the concerned subject.

The candidates are advised to visit the DSSSB website to read the notification properly before applying.

The general category candidates are required to furnish Rs 100, while there is no fee for Women/SC/ST/PH/Ex-serviceman category candidates.

Live TV