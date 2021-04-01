DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1809 posts at dsssbonline.nic.in, check the last date

New Delhi: Those who are interested in a teaching job should know that Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications for recruitment to as many as 1809 posts. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their online application on DSSSB's official website- dsssbonline.nic.in on or before April 14, 2021.

The DSSSB's notification has invited application for jobs like TGT, Special Educator (Primary), Assistant Grade-ll, Junior Stenographer, Technical Assistant, Lab Attendant, Assistant Chemist, Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, Draftsman, Personal Assistant, Pharmacist, Assistant Director, Scientific Assistant, Security Supervisor, Assistant Foreman, Carpenter II Class, Assistant Filter supervisor, and Programmer.

Prior to the submission of forms, the candidates should visit the DSSSB website to read the notification or they should read the employment newspaper dated March 20 to March 26, 2021.

Notably, the Online application process started on March 15, 2021, but it will end on April 14, 2021

Application Fees:

The general category candidates need to pay Rs 100, but there is no fee for Women/SC/ST/PH/Ex-serviceman category aspirants.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected through the One Tier/Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.

