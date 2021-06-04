हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DSSSB TGT Recruitment

DSSSB Teacher TGT Recruitment 2021 begins, apply for 5807 vacancies

This recruitment drive will fill up 5807 TGT posts in the Union Territory. Candidates having a bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a recognized University having secured 45 percent marks in aggregate can apply for the teaching posts.   

DSSSB Teacher TGT Recruitment 2021 begins, apply for 5807 vacancies
File Photo

New Delhi: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has released a recruitment notification for various teaching and non-teaching posts. The board will begin the registration process for TGT posts on June 4, 2021. Candidates who are eligible and interested in these vacancies can apply for the Trained Graduate Teacher, TGT posts through the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. 

The registration process will conclude by July 3, 2021. The examination schedule will be intimated in due course of time.

This recruitment drive will fill up 5807 TGT posts in the Union Territory. Candidates having a bachelor's degree or equivalent from a recognized University having secured 45 percent marks in aggregate can apply for the posts. To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

 

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Follow the step mentioned below to apply online for the post

 

Step 1: Visit the official site of DSSSB on dsssbonline.nic.in.
Step 2: Register online or login to the account.
Step 3: Fill in the application form
Step 4: Make the payment of application fees.
Step 5: Upload the scanned copies of the documents
Step 6: Once done, click on submit
Step 7: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

