हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Indian Army Recruitment: Apply online for Sepoy, Soldier GD and other posts, check details

The Indian Army Recruitment Rally is being held for interested and eligible candidates from states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana among others.

Indian Army Recruitment: Apply online for Sepoy, Soldier GD and other posts, check details
Representational Image

New Delhi: As part of its recruitment drive, the Indian Army is conducting an Army Recruitment Rally for several vacancies including Sepoy, Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk, Store Keeper Technical, Soldier Technical, among others.

The Indian Army Recruitment Rally is being held for interested and eligible candidates from Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

This is pertinent to note that online registration is 'mandatory' to take part in the Army Recruitment Rally. 

Check all the details below.

Army Recruitment Rally for Himachal Pradesh

Posts: Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesmen

Army Recruitment Rally date: March 2, 2022, to March 14, 2022.

Rally place: PRITHI Military Station, Averipatti, Rampur Bushar, Shimla.

Registration: Online registration is mandatory and is open till August 28.

(Note: Only candidates from Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Kinnaur districts can apply)

Click here to check eligibility

Indian Army Recruitment Rally for Haryana

Posts: Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical.

Army Recruitment Rally date: December 14 to December 31 

Rally place: Bhim Stadium in Bhiwani.

Registration: Online registration is mandatory and is open till August 13.

Posts: Soldier Technical (Male) / (Aviation) ('X' Group) (Male) / Nursing Assistant (Male) / Nursing Assistant Veterinary (Male)

Army Recruitment Rally date: August 20 to September 3 

Rally place: Rajeev Gandhi Sports Complex in Rohtak

Registration: Online registration is mandatory and is open till August 13.

(Note: Only candidates from Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh and Rewari districts can apply)

Click here to check eligibility

Indian Army Recruitment Rally for Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh 

Post: Sepoy Pharma 

Army Recruitment Rally date: September 16 to September 30

Rally place: New Amritsar Military Station (NAMS) Khasa Cantonment, Amritsar. 

Registration: Online registration is mandatory and is open till August 31.

Click here to check eligibility

Candidates can also visit https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/ to look for regular updates.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Army Recruitment 2021Indian Army recruitmentIndian Army jobs
Next
Story

HURL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 513 Non-Executive posts, direct link to apply here

Must Watch

PT3M39S

NIA's biggest action in Terror Funding case, Raid on 45 locations