Indian Army Recruitment: Apply online for Sepoy, Soldier GD and other posts, check details

New Delhi: As part of its recruitment drive, the Indian Army is conducting an Army Recruitment Rally for several vacancies including Sepoy, Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk, Store Keeper Technical, Soldier Technical, among others.

The Indian Army Recruitment Rally is being held for interested and eligible candidates from Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

This is pertinent to note that online registration is 'mandatory' to take part in the Army Recruitment Rally.

Check all the details below.

Army Recruitment Rally for Himachal Pradesh

Posts: Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesmen

Army Recruitment Rally date: March 2, 2022, to March 14, 2022.

Rally place: PRITHI Military Station, Averipatti, Rampur Bushar, Shimla.

Registration: Online registration is mandatory and is open till August 28.

(Note: Only candidates from Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Kinnaur districts can apply)

Click here to check eligibility

Indian Army Recruitment Rally for Haryana

Posts: Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical.

Army Recruitment Rally date: December 14 to December 31

Rally place: Bhim Stadium in Bhiwani.

Registration: Online registration is mandatory and is open till August 13.

Posts: Soldier Technical (Male) / (Aviation) ('X' Group) (Male) / Nursing Assistant (Male) / Nursing Assistant Veterinary (Male)

Army Recruitment Rally date: August 20 to September 3

Rally place: Rajeev Gandhi Sports Complex in Rohtak

Registration: Online registration is mandatory and is open till August 13.

(Note: Only candidates from Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh and Rewari districts can apply)

Click here to check eligibility

Indian Army Recruitment Rally for Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Post: Sepoy Pharma

Army Recruitment Rally date: September 16 to September 30

Rally place: New Amritsar Military Station (NAMS) Khasa Cantonment, Amritsar.

Registration: Online registration is mandatory and is open till August 31.

Click here to check eligibility

Candidates can also visit https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/ to look for regular updates.