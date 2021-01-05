Indian Army jobs: Open recruitment for women candidates in Lucknow from January 18-30, check eligibiilty, other details here

Indian Army is set to start the process of recruitment rally of its second batch. An open recruitment rally for women military police will be held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, from January 18-30, 2021.

The recruitment rally for interested women candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the post of women military police will take place from January 18 till January 30, 2021, at the stadium of AMC Center and College in Lucknow. The recruitment will be organised by the headquarter of the recruitment office in Lucknow.

it is expected that around 5898 women candidates from all the districts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand would participate in the recruitment rally.

Eligibility criteria

The detail information about eligibility criteria/eligibility for this recruitment rally, Do’s & Dont’s and series of tests is given in the notification dated July 27 2020. The notification is already available on the website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to beware of touts/fraudsters and avoid the use of drugs. It is again emphasized that if the candidates are found involved in such behavior, then their candidature will be canceled. Candidates must visit the official website for any kind of information.