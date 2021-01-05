हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Indian Army jobs: Open recruitment for women candidates in Lucknow from January 18-30, check eligibiilty, other details here

An open recruitment rally for women military police will be held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, from January 18-30, 2021.

Indian Army jobs: Open recruitment for women candidates in Lucknow from January 18-30, check eligibiilty, other details here

Indian Army is set to start the process of recruitment rally of its second batch. An open recruitment rally for women military police will be held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, from January 18-30, 2021.

The recruitment rally for interested women candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the post of women military police will take place from January 18 till January 30, 2021, at the stadium of AMC Center and College in Lucknow. The recruitment will be organised by the headquarter of the recruitment office in Lucknow.

it is expected that around 5898 women candidates from all the districts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand would participate in the recruitment rally.

Eligibility criteria

The detail information about eligibility criteria/eligibility for this recruitment rally, Do’s & Dont’s and series of tests is given in the notification dated July 27 2020. The notification is already available on the website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to beware of touts/fraudsters and avoid the use of drugs. It is again emphasized that if the candidates are found involved in such behavior, then their candidature will be canceled. Candidates must visit the official website for any kind of information.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian ArmyIndian Army jobsIndian Army career
Next
Story

IBPS RRB Office Assistant, Officer Scale I, II, III provisional allotment list released at ibps.in
  • 1,03,56,844Confirmed
  • 1,49,850Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT55S

Big updates on recent weather condition in the country.