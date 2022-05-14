Indian Army Recruitment 2022: The Indian Army has announced as many as 40 vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates. According to the detailed notification released on the Indian Army's official website at https://joinindianarmy.nic.in, the application process is open for unmarried Male Engineering Graduates for the 136th Technical Graduate Course (TGC-136).

The notification states that the course will begin in January next year at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Indian Army.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details?

Civil: 09

Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ M Sc Computer Science: 08

Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics: 03

Information Technology: 03

Architecture: 01

Mechanical: 06

Electronics & Telecommunication: 01

Electronics & Communication: 03

Electronics: 01

Aeronautical/ Aerospace: 01

Electronics & Instrumentation/Instrumentation: 01

Production: 01

Industrial/Industrial/Manufacturing/Industrial Engg & Mgt: 01

Automobile Engg: 01

Note: Only the engineering streams candidates and their acceptable equivalent streams can apply.

Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification?

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Age limit?

Candidates born between January 02, 1996, and January 01, 2003, can apply.

Note: Both dates are inclusive.

Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’ (Registration is not required if already registered on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in).

Fill the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully.

After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard.

A page of Officers Selection ‘Eligibility’ will open.

Then click ‘Apply’ shown against Technical Graduate Course. A page ‘Application Form’ will open.

Read the instructions carefully and click ‘Continue’ to fill in details as required under various segments.

‘Save & Continue’ each time before you go to the next segment.

After filling in details on the last segment, you will move to a page ‘Summary of your information’ wherein you can check and edit the entries already made.

Only after ascertaining the correctness of your details, click on ‘Submit’.

Candidates must click on ‘Submit’ each time they open the application for editing any details.

The candidates are required to take out two copies of their application having Roll Number, 30 minutes after the final closure of the online application on the last day.

Indian Army Jobs 2022: Last date?

The last date to apply is June 9, 2022 (3 PM).

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the Indian Army's official website at https://joinindianarmy.nic.in for the latest updates.