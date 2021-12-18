हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Indian Army Recruitment: Various vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check eligibility, last date and other details

Interested candidates can scroll down to check the total number of vacancies, eligibility criteria, age limit, how to apply and the last date to fill the application forms.

Indian Army Recruitment: Various vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check eligibility, last date and other details
Representational Image

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: The Indian Army has announced various vacancies for its Technical Graduate Course (TGC-135) and has invited applications from eligible and interested unmarried Male Engineering Graduates. 

According to the notification released on the official website of the Indian Army (joinindianarmy.nic.in), the 135th TGC will commence in July 2022 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check the total number of vacancies, eligibility criteria, age limit, how to apply and the last date to fill the application forms.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Civil/ Building Construction Technology: 09
  • Architecture: 01
  • Mechanical: 05
  • Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics: 03
  • Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ MSc Computer Science: 08
  • Information Technology: 03
  • Electronics & Telecommunication: 01
  • Telecommunication: 01
  • Electronics & Communication: 02 
  • Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Avionics: 01
  • Electronics: 01
  • Electronics & Instrumentation/Instrumentation: 01
  • Production: 01
  • Industrial/Industrial/Manufacturing/Industrial Engg & Mgt: 01
  • Opto Electronics: 01
  • Automobile Engg: 01

Indian Army Recruitment: Educational Qualification

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates studying in the final year of the Engg degree course need to submit proof of passing Engg Degree Examination along with mark sheets of all semesters/years by July 1 2022 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at IMA. 

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates need to have been born between July 2, 1995, and July 1 2002.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Candidates can ONLY apply ONLINE at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Last Date

Candidates can apply till January 4, 2022 (3 PM).

Check official Indian Army 2021 Recruitment notification

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian ArmyIndian Army recruitmentIndian Army Recruitment 2021JobsIndian Military Academy
Next
Story

BEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for Project Engineer posts at bel-india.com, details here

Must Watch

PT2M38S

Delhi's AQI is poor, then why schools were opened?