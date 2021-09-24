हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Oil recruitment

Indian Oil Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced across India, salary up to Rs 1.05 lakh, check details

The link to the online application will remain open till October 12.

New Delhi: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced several vacancies across India to fuel its future growth and has invited applications from 'bright, young and energetic' persons of Indian Nationality for selection to various posts.

The pay scale will be between Rs 25,000 and Rs 1,05,000 and the vacant posts have been announced for IOCL's refineries and petrochemical Units at Guwahati, Digboi, Bongaigaon (Assam), Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Panipat (Haryana) and Paradip (Odisha).

Check the number of posts, age limit and last date below:

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment: Name and number of posts

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Production) -- 296 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (P&U) -- 35 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant – IV (P&U-O&M) -- 65 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Mechanical)/Junior Technical Assistant - IV -- 32 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant- IV -- 37 vacancies
 
Junior Quality Control Analyst - IV -- 29 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Fire & Safety) -- 14 vacancies

Junior Material Assistant – IV / Junior Technical Assistant - IV -- 04 vacancies

Junior Nursing Assistant - IV -- 01 vacancy
 

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment: Age Limit

Minimum 18 years and Maximum age will be 26 years for general candidates as on September 30, 2021. Relaxations will be provided as per government rules.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment: How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of IOCL at www.iocl.com.

2. Go to ‘What’s New’

3. Go to Requirement of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel 2021 in IOCL, Refineries Division.

4. Click on “Detailed advertisement” (to refer to the Advertisement)

5. Click on “Click here to Apply Online” (to fill online application form). 

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment: Last date

The link to the online application will remain open till October 12, 2021 (17:00 Hrs).

This is to be noted that applications submitted through online mode will ONLY be accepted. After successful submission of online application, the candidates are also required to send their documents namely - Print out of the duly signed online application, a Color photograph under self-attestation and self-attested copies of the required documents, to the concerned authority by ordinary post by October 23, 2021.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the full advertisement for details of educational qualification and other eligibility criteria before submission of the online application.
 

Click here to read the official Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment advertisement

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
