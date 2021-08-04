ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Job vacancy for 10th pass candidates, apply at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

New Delhi: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force has invited applications for the ITBP constable posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website: https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/. ITBP has released the application notification for 65 vacant posts under the sports quota for non-gazette and non-ministerial posts of constable (general duty) in Group C.

Important dates:

Start date to apply online – July 5

Last date for application– September 2

Eligibility criteria: Candidate must have passed class 10 or its equivalent examination from a recognized board.

Age limit: Candidates must be between 18 years to 23 years of age.

Application fee: A hundred (100) rupees will be charged from the candidate towards the application fee.

Selection procedure: Candidates will be required to appear for documentation followed by a physical test and a detailed medical test.

