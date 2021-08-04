हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indo-Tibetan Border Police

ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Job vacancy for 10th pass candidates, apply at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force has released the application notification for 65 vacant posts under sports quota for non-gazette and non-ministerial posts of constable (general duty) in Group C.  

ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Job vacancy for 10th pass candidates, apply at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force has invited applications for the ITBP constable posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website: https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/. ITBP has released the application notification for 65 vacant posts under the sports quota for non-gazette and non-ministerial posts of constable (general duty) in Group C.

Important dates:

Start date to apply online – July 5

Last date for application– September 2     

Eligibility criteria: Candidate must have passed class 10 or its equivalent examination from a recognized board.

Age limit: Candidates must be between 18 years to 23 years of age.

Application fee:  A hundred (100) rupees will be charged from the candidate towards the application fee.

Selection procedure: Candidates will be required to appear for documentation followed by a physical test and a detailed medical test.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indo-Tibetan Border PoliceITBP RecruitmentRecruitment2021Job vacancy
Next
Story

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Assistant Manager posts with salary up to Rs 70,000, apply before deadline

Must Watch

PT5M52S

Bollywood Breaking: Allu Arjun Vs Aamir Khan at Box Office