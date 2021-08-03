Haryana School Education Recruitment 2021: 1170 PGTs posts, know important details

Chandigarh: The Department of School Education Haryana (HSE) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of PGTs in Haryana’s government schools. The online application for the recruitment to the various post of PGTs has been started at schooleducationharyana.gov.in from 5 PM, 30 July 2021. Those interested in the post can apply till August 10.

A total of 1170 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive.

The candidates must note that the candidates will be posted in Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary Schools (GMSSS) of the state against clear and deemed vacancies in all GMSSSS arising due to teachers transfer drive.

Haryana School Education Recruitment 2021: Important details-

- Notification: Haryana School Education Recruitment 2021 for 1170 PGTs, Check HSE Notification @schooleducationharyana.gov.in

- Notification Date: Aug 2, 2021

- Last Date of Submission: August 10, 2021

- Post Graduate Teacher – 1170 Posts

Haryana School Education Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification-

The candidate must be fluent in spoken English and must be able to teach his/her subject in English as a medium of instruction except for languages like – Hindi/Sanskrit/Punjabi etc.

It is important to note that no candidate will be entertained after the last date of receiving the applications. The candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.