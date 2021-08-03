NABARD Recruitment 2021: Assistant Manager posts with salary up to Rs 70,000, apply before deadline

New Delhi: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has invited applications to fill up Assistant Manager positions in Grade A in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) or Rajbhasha Service.

A total of 148 vacancies have been notified. Interested candidates can visit the official website of NABARD at nabard.org.

However, the applicants must hurry as the deadline to apply for the position is about to end soon. The last date to apply is August 7, that is, the candidates have less than a week before the application window closes. The application procedure had started on July 17, 2021.

NABARD Assistant Manager salary:

Selected candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs 35150. In addition to this, there will be other benefits such as Dearness Allowance, Local Compensatory Allowance, House Rent Allowance etc. At present, the initial monthly gross emoluments are approximately Rs. 70,000.

Age Limit for NABARD Assistant Manager:

The candidate must be between 21 and 30 years of age as on July 1, 2021, that is, the candidate must have been born not earlier than July 2, 1991 and not later than July 1, 2000. Certain relaxations in age will be given to candidates as per government rules.

Selection process:

The selection will be done in three Phases – Preliminary examination, Main examination and Interview.

The Phase I (Preliminary) online examination will be tentatively conducted in the last week of August 2021 or the first week of September 2021.

Also Read: GAIL Recruitment 2021: Salary up to Rs 2 lakh, deadline to apply ends soon

Live TV