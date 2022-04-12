JNU Recruitment 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced 38 Assistant Professor vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates.
A notification has also been released on the official website of JNU at www.jnu.ac.in.
JNU Recruitment 2022: Essential Qualifications
The candidate should have a Master's degree with 55% marks.
The candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC.
JNU Recruitment 2022: Pay Level
Pay Level – 10 of 7th CPC Rs 57,700- Rs 1,82,400.
JNU Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
There is an application fee of Rs 2,000 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC and EWS categories. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates.
Jawaharlal Nehru University Recruitment 2022: How to apply
The eligible and interested applicants can ONLY APPLY online in the format available on JNU's website at www.jnu.ac.in.
Jawaharlal Nehru University Recruitment 2022: Check official notification
Jawaharlal Nehru University Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply
The last date to apply is May 2, 2022 (05:30 pm).