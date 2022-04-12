JNU Recruitment 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced 38 Assistant Professor vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates.

A notification has also been released on the official website of JNU at www.jnu.ac.in.

JNU Recruitment 2022: Essential Qualifications

The candidate should have a Master's degree with 55% marks.

The candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC.

JNU Recruitment 2022: Pay Level

Pay Level – 10 of 7th CPC Rs 57,700- Rs 1,82,400.

JNU Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

There is an application fee of Rs 2,000 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC and EWS categories. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Recruitment 2022: How to apply

The eligible and interested applicants can ONLY APPLY online in the format available on JNU's website at www.jnu.ac.in.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply

The last date to apply is May 2, 2022 (05:30 pm).

