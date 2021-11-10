हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NCPOR Recruitment 2021

NCPOR Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Consultant posts announced, salary up to Rs 60,000

Interested candidates can apply through the official website at ncpor.res.in. The last date to apply is November 15.

Representational Image

New Delhi: National Centre for Polar & Ocean Research (NCPOR), an autonomous society under Ministry of Earth Sciences, has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates to Senior Consultant and Consultant posts.

A total of ten vacancies have been notified including two for Senior Consultant and eight for Consultant post.

Interested candidates can apply through the official website at ncpor.res.in. The last date to apply is November 15.

The selected candidates will be engaged in various activities relating to conduct and management of India International Science Festival, 2021.

NCPOR Recruitment 2021 - Age Limit: Up to 40 years

NCPOR Recruitment 2021 - Educational qualification:

Senior Consultant - Post Graduate in Science or Bachelor in Engineering

Consultant - Graduate

NCPOR Recruitment 2021 - Salary:

Senior Consultant – Rs 60,000

Consultant – Rs 50,000

NCPOR Recruitment 2021 - How to apply?:

Interested candidates need to register themselves by 15th November 2021 (latest by 5 pm) by filling online application form available at NCPOR website ncpor.res.in and forwarding the same to email ID: pa-admin@ncpor.res.in.

