हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Recruitment 2021

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for 230 positions to end soon

NTPC has invited applications for 200 experienced Assistant Engineers and 30 Assistant Chemists

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for 230 positions to end soon
File photo

New Delhi: The deadline to apply for Assistant Engineers and Assistant Chemist positions at National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is nearing. The online application window will close in two days. Candidates can apply against the vacancies till March 10, 2021 (Wednesday) on ntpccareers.net.

NTPC has invited applications for 200 experienced Assistant Engineers from electrical, mechanical, electronics and instrumentation disciplines. It had also posted openings for 30 experienced Assistant Chemist last month. The selected candidates will join at E0 grade. 

Shortlisted candidates will have to take a written test. Those who clear the exams will be called for interview and document verification.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The upper age limit to be eligible for the positions is 30 years.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,20,000 with basic pay of Rs 30,000.

How to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2021?

Step 1. Go to the official website of NTPC at ntpccareers.net

Step 2. Click on the link to apply for ‘Recruitment of experienced Asst. Engineer and experienced Asst. Chemist'

Step 3. Click on the link to apply given in the window.

Step 4: Select a "Functional Area" and Submit

Step 5: Fill in the required information and submit the application

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Recruitment 2021NTPC Recruitment 2021National Thermal Power CorporationNTPC
Next
Story

HSSC Recruitment 2021: Application reopens for 2385 vacancies, check where to apply

Must Watch

PT5M50S

Bollywood Breaking: How is Alia's journey so far in Bollywood