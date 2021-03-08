NTPC Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for 230 positions to end soon

New Delhi: The deadline to apply for Assistant Engineers and Assistant Chemist positions at National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is nearing. The online application window will close in two days. Candidates can apply against the vacancies till March 10, 2021 (Wednesday) on ntpccareers.net.

NTPC has invited applications for 200 experienced Assistant Engineers from electrical, mechanical, electronics and instrumentation disciplines. It had also posted openings for 30 experienced Assistant Chemist last month. The selected candidates will join at E0 grade.

Shortlisted candidates will have to take a written test. Those who clear the exams will be called for interview and document verification.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The upper age limit to be eligible for the positions is 30 years.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,20,000 with basic pay of Rs 30,000.

How to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2021?

Step 1. Go to the official website of NTPC at ntpccareers.net

Step 2. Click on the link to apply for ‘Recruitment of experienced Asst. Engineer and experienced Asst. Chemist'

Step 3. Click on the link to apply given in the window.

Step 4: Select a "Functional Area" and Submit

Step 5: Fill in the required information and submit the application