NTPC Recruitment 2021: One day left to apply for 15 vacancies at ntpc.co.in, get salary up to Rs 60,000

NTPC Recruitment: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications from experienced professionals in the area of Mechanical and Civil 'Engineering' for vacant posts in its Tapovan Vishnugad Hydro Power Project in Chamoli (Uttarakhand).

As per the advertisement released on the Corporation's official website at ntpc.co.in, the recruitment drive is being conducted for as many as 15 candidates who will be recruited on a 'Fixed Term' basis for a period of 4 years and 1 year extendable up to a further 3 years based on performance.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

Executive (Hydro) Mechanical: 5 posts

Executive (Hydro) Civil: 10 posts

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Qualification required

Executive (Hydro) Mechanical: BE/BTech in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with at least 60% marks.

Executive (Hydro) Civil: BE/BTech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with at least 60% marks.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Experience required

Executive (Hydro) Mechanical: 1 year post qualification experience of Construction/Erection/Engineering of Hydro power projects/stations.

Executive (Hydro) Civil: 1 year post qualification experience of Construction/Erection/Engineering of Hydro power projects/stations.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Upper age limit

Executive (Hydro) Mechanical: 35 years.

Executive (Hydro) Civil: 35 years.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Salary details

A fixed consolidated amount of Rs 60000/- per month (CTC) and HRA/Company accommodation and medical facilities will be provided.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

The last date of receipt of the application is November 30, 2021.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply through NTPC's official website at ntpc.co.in.

