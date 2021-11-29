हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NTPC

NTPC Recruitment 2021: One day left to apply for 15 vacancies at ntpc.co.in, get salary up to Rs 60,000

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: One day left to apply for 15 vacancies at ntpc.co.in, get salary up to Rs 60,000
Representational Image (Pixabay)

NTPC Recruitment: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications from experienced professionals in the area of Mechanical and Civil 'Engineering' for vacant posts in its Tapovan Vishnugad Hydro Power Project in Chamoli (Uttarakhand).

As per the advertisement released on the Corporation's official website at ntpc.co.in, the recruitment drive is being conducted for as many as 15 candidates who will be recruited on a 'Fixed Term' basis for a period of 4 years and 1 year extendable up to a further 3 years based on performance. 

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

  • Executive (Hydro) Mechanical: 5 posts 
  • Executive (Hydro) Civil: 10 posts 

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Qualification required

Executive (Hydro) Mechanical: BE/BTech in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with at least 60% marks.

Executive (Hydro) Civil: BE/BTech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with at least 60% marks.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Experience required

Executive (Hydro) Mechanical: 1 year post qualification experience of Construction/Erection/Engineering of Hydro power projects/stations.

Executive (Hydro) Civil: 1 year post qualification experience of Construction/Erection/Engineering of Hydro power projects/stations.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Upper age limit

Executive (Hydro) Mechanical: 35 years.

Executive (Hydro) Civil: 35 years.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Salary details

A fixed consolidated amount of Rs 60000/- per month (CTC) and HRA/Company accommodation and medical facilities will be provided.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

The last date of receipt of the application is November 30, 2021.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply through NTPC's official website at ntpc.co.in

Click here to check NTPC Recruitment 2021 official advertisement

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NTPCNTPC jobsNTPC recruitmentNTPC Recruitment 2021Jobs
Next
Story

FSSAI Recruitment: Several vacancies announced on fssai.gov.in, check direct link to apply

Must Watch

PT11M53S

Winter Session of Parliament begins today with focus on bill to repeal three farm laws