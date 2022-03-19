हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NTPC

NTPC recruitment 2022: Two days left to apply for various posts on ntpc.co.in, details here

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in. 

NTPC recruitment 2022: Two days left to apply for various posts on ntpc.co.in, details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: NTPC has issued a notification for the recruitment of various executive trainee posts in the organisation. NTPC has invited applications from eligible individuals to fill a total of 60 vacancies in the organisation.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in. The last day to apply is March 21, 2022.  

NTPC recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Executive Trainee-Finance (CA/CMA)  20 posts

Executive Trainee-Finance (MBA-Fin)   10 posts

Executive Trainee-HR                              30 posts

NTPC recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000 (E1 Grade).

NTPC recruitment 2022: How to apply

1. Visit the official website at ntpc.co.in. 

2. Click on career link on the homepage. 

3. Select the desired post and fill out the application form. 

4. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference. 

NTPC recruitment 2022: Age limit

The maximum age of the candidates should be 29 years of age as on 21 March, 2022.

To read a detailed notification including eligibility criteria, reservations/relaxations, selection process, etc, candidates should visit the NTPC website. Direct link to official notification HERE

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NTPCNTPC recruitmentNTPC Recruitment 2022JobsJobs 2022
Next
Story

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies released on joinindianarmy.nic.in, details here

Must Watch

PT9M33S

Russia-Ukraine War update: Missile attack on military vehicles of Ukraine