NTPC Recruitment: Vacancies announced for engineers at ntpc.co.in, salary up to Rs 60,000 per month

NTPC Recruitment 2021: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), which is reportedly India's largest power utility, is looking for experienced professionals in the area of Mechanical and Civil 'Engineering' for its Tapovan Vishnugad Hydro Power Project in Chamoli (Uttarakhand).

According to the advertisement released on NTPC's official website (ntpc.co.in), the recruitment will be done on a Fixed Term basis for a period of 4 years and 1 year extendable up to a further 3 years based on performance.

Interested candidates can check all the important details below.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Executive (Hydro) Mechanical: 5 posts

Executive (Hydro) Civil: 10 posts

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Qualification

Executive (Hydro) Mechanical: BE/BTech in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with at least 60% marks.

Executive (Hydro) Civil: BE/BTech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with at least 60% marks.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Experience Requirement

Executive (Hydro) Mechanical: 1 year post qualification experience of Construction/Erection/Engineering of Hydro power projects/stations.

Executive (Hydro) Civil: 1 year post qualification experience of Construction/Erection/Engineering of Hydro power projects/stations.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Upper Age Limit

Executive (Hydro) Mechanical: 35 years

Executive (Hydro) Civil: 35 years

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Salary

A fixed consolidated amount of Rs 60000/- per month (CTC) and HRA/Company accommodation and medical facilities will be provided.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Last Date

The last date of receipt of the application is November 30, 2021.

The interested candidates can apply through NTPC's official website at ntpc.co.in.

