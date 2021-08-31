Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021: 6720 vacancies for teachers announced, check salary, important dates

New Delhi: The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha has announced vacancies for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) for various subjects. A total of 6720 vacancies have been notified for Arts, Science (PCM), Science (CBZ) and Telugu teachers to be posted in Government Secondary Schools of Odisha.

Interested candidates can apply online on the official website dseodisha.in.

Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021 - Vacancy Details:

TGT Arts – 3136

TGT Science (PCM) – 1842

TGT Science (CBZ) – 1717

Telugu teacher - 25

Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021 - Important Dates:

Start date of online application – September 4, 2021 (11 am)

Last date for submitting online application – September 30, 2021 (6 pm)

Tentative schedule of examination: Second week of October 2021

Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021 - Age Limit:

A candidate must have attained 21 years of age and must not be above 32 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021 - Salary:

The selected teachers will be paid a consolidated amount of Rs 16,880 per month.

The Computer Based Competitive Examination shall be held in selected test centres of the state.

