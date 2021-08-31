हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021

Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021: 6720 vacancies for teachers announced, check salary, important dates

A total of 6720 vacancies have been notified for Arts, Science (PCM), Science (CBZ) and Telugu teachers to be posted in Government Secondary Schools of Odisha.

Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021: 6720 vacancies for teachers announced, check salary, important dates
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha has announced vacancies for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) for various subjects. A total of 6720 vacancies have been notified for Arts, Science (PCM), Science (CBZ) and Telugu teachers to be posted in Government Secondary Schools of Odisha.

Interested candidates can apply online on the official website dseodisha.in.

Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021 - Vacancy Details:

TGT Arts – 3136

TGT Science (PCM) – 1842

TGT Science (CBZ) – 1717

Telugu teacher - 25

Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021 - Important Dates:

Start date of online application – September 4, 2021 (11 am)

Last date for submitting online application – September 30, 2021 (6 pm)

Tentative schedule of examination: Second week of October 2021

Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021 - Age Limit:

A candidate must have attained 21 years of age and must not be above 32 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021 - Salary:

The selected teachers will be paid a consolidated amount of Rs 16,880 per month.

The Computer Based Competitive Examination shall be held in selected test centres of the state.

Also Check: GSECL Recruitment 2021: 155 vacancies announced for Engineers, check salary and other details

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021Recruitment 2021Directorate of Secondary Education Odishateacher jobs vacancies
Next
Story

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Research Associate and Fellowship, check important details

Must Watch

PT4M19S

Bollywood Breaking: Jacqueline Fernandez questioned in 200 crore fraud case