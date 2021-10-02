Oil India Limited (OIL) Recruitment: Few days left to apply for various Grade C, Grade B and Grade A vacancies, details at www.oil-india.com

New Delhi: As part of its 2021 recruitment drive, Oil India Limited (OIL) has invited applications for various Grade C, Grade B and Grade A vacancies. It has announced as many as 35 vacancies at www.oil-india.com. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up posts including Superintending Engineers, Superintending Medical Officers, Senior Medical Officers, Senior Security Officer in Assam.
ALSO READ | Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Several vacancies announced across India, salary up to Rs 1,05,000
Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Name and number of posts
GRADE C
Superintending Engineer (Drilling): 1
Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology): 1
Superintending Engineer (Environment): 3
Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopaedic Surgeon): 1
GRADE B
Senior Medical Officer: 4
Senior Security Officer: 1
Senior Officer (Electrical): 6
Senior Officer (Electronics & Communication): 2
Senior Officer (Land/Legal): 2
Senior Officer (Mechanical): 10
Senior Officer (Geophysics): 1
Senior Officer (Instrumentation): 2
GRADE A
Confidential Secretary: 1
Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Scale of Pay
GRADE C: Rs 80,000 - Rs 2,20,000
GRADE B: Rs 60,000 - Rs 1,80,000
GRADE A: Rs 50,000 - Rs 1,60,000
Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Last date
Candidates can ONLY apply ONLINE through the link available on the Oil India Limited website till October 10 (11:59 PM).