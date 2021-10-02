हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Oil India recruitment

Oil India Limited (OIL) Recruitment: Few days left to apply for various Grade C, Grade B and Grade A vacancies, details at www.oil-india.com

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up posts including Superintending Engineers, Superintending Medical Officers, Senior Medical Officers and Senior Security Officers.  

Oil India Limited (OIL) Recruitment: Few days left to apply for various Grade C, Grade B and Grade A vacancies, details at www.oil-india.com

New Delhi: As part of its 2021 recruitment drive, Oil India Limited (OIL) has invited applications for various Grade C, Grade B and Grade A vacancies. It has announced as many as 35 vacancies at www.oil-india.com. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up posts including Superintending Engineers, Superintending Medical Officers, Senior Medical Officers, Senior Security Officer in Assam.
 

ALSO READ | Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Several vacancies announced across India, salary up to Rs 1,05,000
 

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Name and number of posts

GRADE C

Superintending Engineer (Drilling): 1 

Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology): 1 

Superintending Engineer (Environment): 3 

Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopaedic Surgeon): 1 

GRADE B

Senior Medical Officer: 4 

Senior Security Officer: 1 

Senior Officer (Electrical): 6 

Senior Officer (Electronics & Communication): 2 

Senior Officer (Land/Legal): 2 

Senior Officer (Mechanical): 10 

Senior Officer (Geophysics): 1 

Senior Officer (Instrumentation): 2 

GRADE A

Confidential Secretary: 1 

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Scale of Pay  

GRADE C: Rs 80,000 - Rs 2,20,000

GRADE B: Rs 60,000 - Rs 1,80,000

GRADE A: Rs 50,000 - Rs 1,60,000

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Last date

Candidates can ONLY apply ONLINE through the link available on the Oil India Limited website till October 10 (11:59 PM).

Click here to check Oil India Limited Recruitment advertisement

Live TV

