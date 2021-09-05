Oil India Limited (OIL) Recruitment: Applications invited for several positions, check details at www.oil-india.com

New Delhi: The Oil India Limited (OIL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment in several positions in the work person category at Oil India Limited (OIL), Pipeline Sphere, Assam. The applications have been invited from candidates only from the districts of Jorhat, Golaghat, Morigaon, Nagaon, Kaliabor, Kamrup (M), Kamrup, Nalbari, Bajali, Barpeta, Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar.

Oil India Limited Recruitment - Name and number of Posts

Assistant Technician (Electrical & Cathodic) -- 18

Assistant Technician (Telecommunication) -- 02

Assistant Technician (Fitting) -- 14

Junior Engineer (Electrical & Cathodic) -- 12

Junior Engineer (Telecommunication) -- 04

Junior Engineer (Civil) -- 02

Junior Engineer (Operations) -- 10

Oil India Limited Recruitment - Pay Scale

Assistant Technician (Electrical & Cathodic) -- Rs 26,600 – 90,000

Assistant Technician (Telecommunication) -- Rs 26,600 – 90,000

Assistant Technician (Fitting) -- Rs 26,600 – 90,000

Junior Engineer (Electrical & Cathodic) -- Rs 37,500 - Rs 1,45,000

Junior Engineer (Telecommunication) -- Rs 37,500 - Rs 1,45,000

Junior Engineer (Civil) -- Rs 37,500 - Rs 1,45,000

Junior Engineer (Operations) -- Rs 37,500 - Rs 1,45,000

Oil India Limited Recruitment - Age limit

The minimum age limit is 18 years for all categories and a maximum of 30 years. Age relaxation to persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen shall be as per Government of India directives.

Oil India Limited Recruitment - How to apply

Interested candidates are required to apply ONLINE through the link available on the Oil India Limited website at https://www.oil-india.com/Current_openNew.aspx

Oil India Limited Recruitment - Last date

Eligible candidates can apply till September 21 (11.59 PM).

Click here to check the official notification

