OSSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply For Over 5300 Posts On osssc.gov.in, Direct Link Here

OSSSC Recruitment 2023: The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Junior Assistants and Panchayat Executive Officers. Candidates can apply for over 5300 on the official website of OSSSC- osssc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can check eligibility criteria, important dates, salary details, etc here and apply for the posts following the simple steps given below or through the direct link given below.

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Commencement of application process: February 24

Last date to apply for OSSSC Recruitment 2023: March 27

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Exam Date: May 2023

OSSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

The Commission is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 5396 vacancies of Junior Assistant and Panchayat Executive Officer posts.

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the above OSSSC Junior Assistant and Panchayat Executive Officier Posts must have a bachelor's degree from a recognized university or institution. Additionally, they must be proficient in computer skills with a basic knowledge of computer applications such as MS Word, MS Excel, and the internet. Candidates applying for posts can check more about eligibility criteria through the detailed notification here.

Age limit

Candidates applying for the posts must be between the age of 21 to 32 years, however, the reserved category candidates are provided with the age relaxation as per the government norms.

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

No application fee is applicable for the exams for the OSSSC Assistant and Panchayat Executive Officier Posts.

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

Candidates will be slected on the basis of written examination, a computer practical test, and a personal interview. The written examination will consist of multiple-choice questions based on General Knowledge, Mathematics, English, and Computer Knowledge. The computer practical test will evaluate the candidate's proficiency in computer applications.