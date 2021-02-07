Sarkari Naukari : 4000 vacant posts in Madhya Pradesh police, apply at mponline.gov.in

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has extended the application date for the recruitment of 4000 thousand posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online till February 11. Earlier, the last date of application was February 6, 2021.

Candidates can login to the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board at mponline.gov.in.

Here's how to apply

1- Visit the official website at mponline.gov.in

2- Click on the application link.

3- Submit your details.

4- Fill the form fees and submit the final document.

5- Download a copy of the form for future reference.

Details of posts available for recruitment

* 4000 posts for constable

* 3862 Posts of GD Constable

* 138 Posts of Radio Operator

The last date for application has been extended to February 11, 2021 while the minimum age of applicant should be 18 years and maximum 23 years to apply.

Here is the Selection Process

Candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Police Constable post will be selected on the basis of written exam, physical test and interview. Candidates can get more information by visiting the official website at mponline.gov.in.

Educational qualification

To apply for the post of GD constable, the applicant must have passed any class 10, while reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in educational qualification.

To apply for the radio operator posts, the applicant should be 12th pass and must have a diploma in ITI in mechanics, TV, radio, computer hardware, information and communication technology, power electronics trades, instrument mechanic, technology and technician in any of the power electronics trades.