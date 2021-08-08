हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPSC

UPSC Recruitment: Apply for Assistant Director, Research Officer posts, check direct link here

Interested candidates can ONLY apply online through UPSC's official website.

UPSC Recruitment: Apply for Assistant Director, Research Officer posts, check direct link here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started inviting applications for Assistant Director, Assistant Director (Weed Science), Research Officer (Implementation) and Senior Grade of Indian Information Service posts. Interested candidates can ONLY apply online through UPSC's official website http://www.upsconline.nic.in

Check details below:

1. Post: Assistant Director at the Central Fertilizer Quality Control and Training Institute (CFQCTI), Faridabad

Vacancies: 03

Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

2. Post: Assistant Director (Weed Science) at the Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine and Storage, Faridabad

Vacancies: 01

Pay Scale: Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

3. Post: Research Officer (Implementation) at the Regional Implementation Offices, Department of Official Languages, Ministry of Home Affairs

Vacancies: 08

Pay Scale: Level-07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

4. Post: Senior Grade of Indian Information Service at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting 

Vacancies: 34

Pay Scale: Level-07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Last date: The last date for submission of the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) through the ORA website is August 12, 2021 (11:59 PM).

Click here to check the official job notification

Click here for the direct link to apply

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPSCUPSC recruitmentUPSC Recruitment 2021
Next
Story

Indian Army Recruitment: Apply online for Sepoy, Soldier GD and other posts, check details

Must Watch

PT15M17S

Badi Behas: Congress' 'stop development idea' for medal?