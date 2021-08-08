UPSC Recruitment: Apply for Assistant Director, Research Officer posts, check direct link here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started inviting applications for Assistant Director, Assistant Director (Weed Science), Research Officer (Implementation) and Senior Grade of Indian Information Service posts. Interested candidates can ONLY apply online through UPSC's official website http://www.upsconline.nic.in.

Check details below:

1. Post: Assistant Director at the Central Fertilizer Quality Control and Training Institute (CFQCTI), Faridabad

Vacancies: 03

Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

2. Post: Assistant Director (Weed Science) at the Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine and Storage, Faridabad

Vacancies: 01

Pay Scale: Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

3. Post: Research Officer (Implementation) at the Regional Implementation Offices, Department of Official Languages, Ministry of Home Affairs

Vacancies: 08

Pay Scale: Level-07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

4. Post: Senior Grade of Indian Information Service at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Vacancies: 34

Pay Scale: Level-07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Last date: The last date for submission of the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) through the ORA website is August 12, 2021 (11:59 PM).

Click here to check the official job notification

Click here for the direct link to apply

