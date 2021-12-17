SBI CBO 2021: More than 1200 vacancies, check eligibility, salary, other details

SBI Recruitment 2021: Interested in working for the State Bank of India (SBI)? Here's an opportunity for you. The registration process is underway for the recruitment of 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO). The notification has been released on SBI's official website for recruitment - https://bank.sbi/careers.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

- Candidates must be graduates in any discipline from a recognized University. Or they must have any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

- A minimum of 2 years experience (Post Essential Academic Qualification Experience) as on December 1, 2021, as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India.

- The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State should be proficient (reading, writing and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that State. The test of knowledge of specified opted local language of the applied state will be conducted as a part of the selection process. - Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language of the applied state as one of the subjects will not be required to undergo the language test.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The candidate must not be below 21 years and not above 30 years as on December 1, 2021, i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.12.2000 and not earlier than 02.12.1991 (both days inclusive). There are some age relaxations, click here.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Total Number of vacancies

Ahmedabad (Gujrati): 354

Bengaluru (Kannada): 278

Bhopal (Hindi): 214

Chennai (Tamil): 276

Jaipur (Hindi): 104

Basic salary approximately is Rs 36,000 plus one increment for each completed year of service.

Last date: Interested candidates need to apply by December 29, 2021.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

- Candidates can ONLY apply through ONLINE mode as no other mode of application is accepted

- Interested candidates need to register themselves online through Bank's website at https://bank.sbi/careers. Post that, candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee.

