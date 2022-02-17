हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI

SBI Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India announces various vacancies at sbi.co.in, details here

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in.

Representational Image

SBI Recruitment: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from eligible individuals for the recruitment of 'specialist cadre officers'. The bank is looking to fill 48 vacancies through this recruitment drive. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is February 25, 2022.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies

  • Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist): 15 (Gen 8, SC 2, ST 1, OBC 3, EWS 1)
  • Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching): 33 (Gen 15, SC 5, ST 2, OBC 8, EWS 3)

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Age limit

  • Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist): Maximum age should be 40 years (as on August 31, 2021).

  • Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching): Maximum age should be 40 years (as on August 31, 2021).

SBI Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can only apply ONLINE and no other mode of application will be accepted. They are needed to register themselves online through SBI's official website at https://bank.sbi/careers.

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply ONLINE is February 25, 2022.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Date of online test 

The tentative date of the Online Test is March 20, 2022.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Check detailed notification

Candidates are advised to keep visiting SBI's websites (https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers) for the latest updates.

