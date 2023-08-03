TSPSC Group 1 Final Answer Key 2023 Out On tspsc.gov.in, Result To Be Declared Soon

TSPSC Group 1 Final Answer Key 2023: The Telangana State Public Service Commission, TSPSC has released the Group 1 Final Answer Key 2023. Candidates can now check and download the TSPSC Final Answer Key from the official website tspsc.gov.in following the simple steps given below

Here's How To Download TSPSC Group 1 Final Answer Key 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in



Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Final key for Group I Prelims."

Step 3: In newly opened tab click on the link that reads "Preliminary Final Key"

Step 4: Download the newly opened PDF file appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take its printout for further use

TSPSC Group 1 Result 2023 Date, Time

As per media reports, the TSPSC Group 1 Result 2023 is expected to be declared by the end of this week however, an official confirmation regarding the date and time of the announcement of results is still awaited. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official Website using their roll number and date of birth.