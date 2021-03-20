UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy open for consultant posts, check age, salary and other details

New Delhi: The UIDAI Recruitment 2021 is looking out for candidates for consultant posts, the officials of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) released the Consultant Recruitment Notification in the official portal.

Candidates who are willing to apply for this UIDAI Consultant Recruitment 2021, can check the official website uidai.gov.in. Eligible candidates can fill the application form before April 19.

UIDAI Vacancies 2021: There is one vacancy notified for the posts of Consultant (Official Language) on contract basis at UIDAI, New Delhi.

UIDAI Jobs 2021 Age Limit: Applicant’s age limit should not exceed 63 years as on 19 April 2021

UIDAI Recruitment 2021 Qualification: The Applicant should be retired officer from the post of Hindi Translator / Translation Officer or higher rank/post from the PSU. Candidates must be familiarized with operations of Ministries of central government

UIDAI Notification Experience: Candidates should have experience in handling of Official Language Implementation and translation work

UIDAI Recruitment Selection Process: The selection process consists of written exam/interview. The Details regarding the next stage of recruitment process will be informed to the candidates.

UIDAI Job Duration: The Job Tenure of this recruitment is one year

How to Apply for UIDAI Recruitment 2021?

Aspirants need to fill the application form available in the below attached notification. The Application with candidate’s qualification, experience and other eligibility details should reach the below address on or before the last date.