हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UKSSSC Recruitment 2021

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1521 Constable, Fireman posts on sssc.uk.gov.in, details here

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UKSSSC on sssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1521 Constable, Fireman posts on sssc.uk.gov.in, details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of candidates for the post of Constable, Fireman. The candidates need to note that the applications are invited to fill up 1521 posts in the organization. 

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UKSSSC on sssc.uk.gov.in. It may be noted that the registration process will begin on January 3, 2022 and will end on February 16, 2022.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details 

Constable (Male): 785 Posts

Constable (PAC/IRB) (Male): 291 Posts

Fireman (Male/ Female): 445 Posts

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualification and other details here- Official notification

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The age limit will be 18 to 22 for Constable posts and age limit will be 18 to 25 years for Fireman posts. 

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The candidate will be selected on the basis of a written examination. It may be noted that the written exam will be objective type with multiple choice and will be for 2 hours duration and the question paper will comprise of 100 marks. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UKSSSC Recruitment 2021UKSSSC RecruitmentJobsjob alertGovernment jobssarkari naukri
Next
Story

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 180 vacancies on upsc.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

PT13M43S

Exclusive: Indecent remarks against Father of the Nation will not be tolerated, says Bhupesh Baghel