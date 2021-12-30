UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1521 Constable, Fireman posts on sssc.uk.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of candidates for the post of Constable, Fireman. The candidates need to note that the applications are invited to fill up 1521 posts in the organization.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UKSSSC on sssc.uk.gov.in. It may be noted that the registration process will begin on January 3, 2022 and will end on February 16, 2022.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Constable (Male): 785 Posts

Constable (PAC/IRB) (Male): 291 Posts

Fireman (Male/ Female): 445 Posts

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and other details here- Official notification

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The age limit will be 18 to 22 for Constable posts and age limit will be 18 to 25 years for Fireman posts.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The candidate will be selected on the basis of a written examination. It may be noted that the written exam will be objective type with multiple choice and will be for 2 hours duration and the question paper will comprise of 100 marks.

Live TV