UKSSSC Recruitment 2021

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Online registration for posts of Patwari and Lekhpal begin, check direct link to apply

The UKSSSC recruitment drive has started for over 500 vacancies.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) on Tuesday (June 22, 2021) begun online registration for the recruitment of Revenue Sub Inspectors (Patwari and Lekhpal) under Group C. 

The UKSSSC recruitment drive has started for over 500 vacancies. The interested candidates can apply till August 5 and can make their payments through net banking or debit cards till August 7.

The UKSSSC said that the written exam for the 'Rajyasva Upnirikshak' is likely to be conducted in the month of November 2021.

Total number of vacancies - 513, ie, 366 for Rajyasva Upnirikshak (Patwari) and 147 for Rajyasva Upnirikshak (Lekhpal). 

Click here to check the official notification 

Click here to check the direct link

