हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Union Bank of India Recruitment 2021

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2021: 347 Specialist Manager vacancies announced, check how to apply

The online application process started on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The last date to submit the online application is September 3, 2021.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2021: 347 Specialist Manager vacancies announced, check how to apply
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Union Bank of India (UBI) has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates to various specialised segments. A total of 347 vacancies have been announced for ten different positions.

Interested candidates can apply on the bank’s official website on unionbankofindia.co.in.

The online application process started on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The last date to submit the online application is September 3, 2021.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2021 – How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the bank’s official website on unionbankofindia.co.in

Step 2: Go to the Recruitment page

Step 3: ‘Click to View the Current Recruitment’ to open the link “Specialist Officers Recruitment 2021-22”

Step 4: Click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE” to open the online application form

Step 5: Click on the “New Registration” link

Step 6: Complete the registration, make payment and submit the application

Selection Process:

The selection process could comprise of an online examination, a Group Discussion round and/or Personal Interview.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Union Bank of India Recruitment 2021Recruitment 2021Union Bank of IndiaBank jobs
Next
Story

UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Forest Range Officer post at ukpsc.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

PT29M29S

Congress' ruckus in Rajya Sabha was pre-planned: Parliamentary Affairs Minister in PC