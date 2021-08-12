Union Bank of India Recruitment 2021: 347 Specialist Manager vacancies announced, check how to apply

New Delhi: The Union Bank of India (UBI) has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates to various specialised segments. A total of 347 vacancies have been announced for ten different positions.

Interested candidates can apply on the bank’s official website on unionbankofindia.co.in.

The online application process started on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The last date to submit the online application is September 3, 2021.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2021 – How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the bank’s official website on unionbankofindia.co.in

Step 2: Go to the Recruitment page

Step 3: ‘Click to View the Current Recruitment’ to open the link “Specialist Officers Recruitment 2021-22”

Step 4: Click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE” to open the online application form

Step 5: Click on the “New Registration” link

Step 6: Complete the registration, make payment and submit the application

Selection Process:

The selection process could comprise of an online examination, a Group Discussion round and/or Personal Interview.

Live TV