UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: Hurry! Last day to apply for bumper vacancies on upsc.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring individuals for the post of Assistant Commandant (AC). The commission has issued notification to fill 19 posts in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The official notification for the recruitment drive is available on the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in. It may be noted that the notification was released on December 1 and the last date to apply for the posts is December 21.

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Number of vacancies- 19

Vacancy name- Assistant Commandants (AC)

Agency- Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: Official notification

Click here to read UPSC CISF AC Recruitment 2021 official notification

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: How to apply online

Step 1. Visit the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on ‘CISF AC Recruitment Notification 2021’ link

Step 3. Register yourself in the new page

Step 4. Fill out the details in the application form

Step 5. Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for UPSC CISF AC Recruitment

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: Other details

It may be noted that the candidates are also required to send a hard copy of the online-submitted application to the CISF authorities at the address: Director General, Central Industrial Security Force, 13, CGO Complex, Lodi Road, New Delhi110003.

