UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration process for 161 positions on June 16, 2022. Those who have not yet applied for the positions can do so by going to the Commission's official website, upsc.gov.in. According to an earlier notification, the deadline for printing a fully submitted online application is June 17, 2022. Candidates can check the qualification requirements, age limit, selection process, and other information on the official website.

Take a look at how you can apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022:

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The deadline for submitting an online recruitment application through the ORA website is June 16, 2022.

The deadline for printing fully completed online applications is June 17, 2022.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Information

Drug Inspector(Homoeopathy): 01 post

Drug Inspector (Siddha): 01 post

Drug Inspector (Unani): 01 post

Assistant Keeper: 01 post

Master in Chemistry: 01 post

Mineral Officer(Intelligence): 21 posts

Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director: 20 posts

Vice-Principal: 131 posts

Senior Lecturer (Community Medicine): 1 post

UPSC Recruitment 2022, check the official notification here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Keeper: A Master's degree in Anthropology from a reputable university or institute is required. (ii) Museology diploma from a recognized university or institute. Preferable: At least one year of experience in a recognized museum handling, maintaining, and preserving specimens.

A Master's degree in Anthropology from a reputable university or institute is required. (ii) Museology diploma from a recognized university or institute. Preferable: At least one year of experience in a recognized museum handling, maintaining, and preserving specimens. Master of Chemistry: A master's degree in chemistry from a recognized university; (ii) a teaching degree from a recognized university or institution.

A master's degree in chemistry from a recognized university; (ii) a teaching degree from a recognized university or institution. Mineral Officer (Intelligence): A Master's Degree in Geology, Applied Geology, or Economics, or a Bachelor's Degree in Mining Engineering from a recognized University or Institute is required.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only in cash at any SBI branch or by using the SBI's net banking facility or a visa/master credit/debit card. There is no fee for candidates who are SC/ST/PwBD/Women from any community.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How can you apply?

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the Commission's official website, upsc.gov.in, until June 16, 2022.