Indian Railways

Candidates will be required to apply online via www.rrchubli.in while detail instructions are available on the website.  

Zee Rozgar Samachaar: Over 1000 vacancies out in Railways; how to apply, direct link and important dates

New Dehli: The South Western Railway has invited online application from interested candidates for engagement of Act Apprentices for imparting training upder the Apprentices Act 1961, offering over 1000 of vacancies.

This notification is open to all candidates with prescribed educational qualification. The candidates who have registered with local employment exchange falling in Karnataka and adjoining districts of states, served by south western railway i.e, Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa will be given preference. The other candidates will be given opportunity if the slots were unfilled, the notification said.

After preparation of merit list, the candidates will have to appear for document verification.

Apprentices will be engaged in the following trades with the break up as under:

Application fee: Rs 100 while payment will have to be made online through payment gateway.

How to apply

Candidates are required to apply online via www.rrchubli.in and the detailed instructions for filing up online applications will be available on the website.

This is the direct link to apply for the post

https://jobs.rrchubli.in/ActApprentice2020-21/

Important dates to remember

The online application can be submitted online upto January 9, 2021.

